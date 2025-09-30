Josh Hartnett Hospitalized After Car Wreck

Josh Hartnett was hospitalized last week after an alleged collision between the vehicle he was riding in and a Canadian police vehicle.

The 47-year-old actor, known for recent movie appearances like M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap and TV roles in shows like FX’s The Bear, was a passenger in an SUV when it was struck by a police officer of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The accident occurred last Thursday just before 1 a.m. in St. Johns, which is the capital of Newfoundland, Canada. A 59-year-old man was driving the SUV, according to a statement by the RNC.

One of Hartnett’s representatives confirmed to PEOPLE that the actor was briefly hospitalized before being cleared to resume acting and released from the facility.

Currently, Hartnett is in Canada filming a new series for Netflix. The as-yet-untitled series also stars Charlie Heaton and Mackenzie Davis.

A post from Netflix’s official Instagram account gives a synopsis of the series, saying “a hard-bitten fisherman discovers that his hometown is being terrorized by a mysterious creature.”

Hartnett was last seen in Fight or Flight, a 2024 action comedy revolving around a man who must protect the life of a wanted criminal on an airplane as the other passengers try to kill him, and also in this year’s season of The Bear, where he reprised his role of Frank.