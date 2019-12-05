Josh Brolin Has NSFW Sunburn From ‘Perineum Sunning’

Josh Brolin is recovering after he suffered a sunburn in an unpleasant place. The Avengers: Endgame actor revealed on Instagram Friday that after jumping on the newest trend, “perineum sunning,” he suffered a serious burn to his backside that left him unable to take part in Black Friday shopping with his family.

“Tried this perineum sunning that I’ve been hearing about and my suggestion is DO NOT do it as long as I did,” Brolin warned any of his followers who may be considering adopting the trend. “My pucker hole is crazy burned and I was going to spend the day shopping with my family and instead I’m icing and using aloe and burn creams because of the severity of the pain.”

“I don’t know who the f— thought of this stupid shit but f— you nonetheless. Seriously,” he concluded, jokingly adding the hashtags “[Black Hole Friday]” and “[Santa Monica Fire Department].”

Although the mishap was unfortunate for Brolin, it proved to serve his followers plenty of laughs and made for even more jokes.

“There’s a reason why they call it, ‘where the sun don’t shine,” one fan joked.

“That’s definitely a unique way to use an afternoon,” another commented.

“What the hell did I just read….did you loose a bet?” a third asked.

“Josh, please tell me your Instagram was hacked,” another wrote. “Not even Californians would be this f—ing weird.”

For those curious, the unusual trend was sparked last month after Instagram health influencer Ra of Earth shared a video to the social media platform of three naked men lying on the ground with their legs in the air, praising “perineum sunning” as a fast-track way to a little extra health and energy.

“In a mere 30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole, you will receive more energy from this electric node than you would in an entire day being outside with your clothes on,” Ra of Earth said in the video.

To their dismay, however, the practice has been largely disputed by health officials, with many doctors outright recommending against it as it can lead to potentially lead to cancer.

“It’s actually dangerous,” David E. Bank, MD, founder of Mount Kisco’s The Center for Dermatology, Cosmetic & Laser Surgery, told Health.com. “This skin is particularly sensitive.”

According to Bank, over time, “perineum sunning” could result in an increased risk of skin cancer, and he and Nazanin Saedi, MD, Director, Jefferson Laser Surgery and Cosmetic Dermatology Center, agreed that there is no scientific evidence to support claims that the practice promotes wellbeing.