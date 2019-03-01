Jordyn Woods Says Tristan Thompson Kissed Her in ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

While appearing on Red Table Talk to discuss the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Jordyn Woods said that he kissed her first.

Woods sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith to share her side of the story regarding the recent allegations over Woods and Thompson having a fling, and claims that the NBA star made the first move.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she said.

“On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position,” Woods added. “I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Woods then went on to share that she spoke with both Kylie Jenner — her best friend for several years — and Khloe Kardashian afterwards, but admitted that she did not tell the whole truth right away.

“I went home and I had talked to Kylie and Khloe in the morning, told them I was there. I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions taking place,” she said. “I was like ‘let me not just throw more fuel on the fire.’ “

“[Khloe] doesn’t deserve this either. It’s not fair that she has to deal with this either. I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone I love. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth. I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together. This situation may have made it easier for her not to want to be with him,” she went on to say.

Kardashian has since responded to Woods’ comments, taking to Twitter to express her anger.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Thompson has yet to make an official public statement on the situation, other than previously tweeting and deleting the words “FAKE NEWS.”