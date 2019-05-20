Jordyn Woods Reveals Photos of New Home After Getting the Boot from Kylie Jenner’s Place

Jordyn Woods has revealed photos of her new home after getting the boot from Kylie Jenner‘s place.

In a photo shared to Instagram, Woods showed off her new living room, complete with a large couch and a gorgeous view from the outside deck.

“Finally my first piece of furniture arrived! designing homes is such a task but I’m having the best time doing it,” she wrote in the caption on the post, “what are some of your house hacks and favorite companies?”

Many of Woods fans and followers have since commented on the post, with her friend, and beauty YouTuber, Jackie Aina saying, “I’ll bring some jollof and puff puff sis whenever you’re ready.”

“Jordyn left the guest house and got her own house,” one follower commented.

“Yassss they try to play shorty like she was a bum she out here glowing,” someone else exclaimed.

“That’s right!! Get your own identity! Break free!! Do you!!” another follower wrote.

Woods and Jenner were the closest friends for many years, but their friendship ended when Woods was alleged to have had an affair with Tristan Thompson, who was dating Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian.

After reports of the affair began to make headlines, the two had a falling out. Woods then went on to tell her side of the story to Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk, explaining that it all started when she was out partying with some friends one night and the group ended up back at Thompson’s home.

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’ ” Woods admitted. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she also confessed, then going on to claim that Thompson made a move on her, but that she did not sleep with him.

“On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

While the fallout from the alleged cheating scandal has been significant, Woods appears to be moving on and doing very for herself.