Jordyn Woods Says She Was ‘Not Honest’ About Tristan Thompson Incident

Jordyn Woods has admitted that she was initially “not honest” about the Tristan Thompson incident, while speaking to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk.

During the conversation, Woods said, “I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On the way out he did kiss me,” she then confessed. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

The following day, Woods says, “I went home and I had talked to Kylie and Khloe in the morning, told them I was there. I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions taking place. I was like ‘let me not just throw more fuel on the fire.’ [Khloe] doesn’t deserve this either. It’s not fair that she has to deal with this either.”

“I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone I love. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth. I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together,” she added. “This situation may have made it easier for her not to want to be with him.”

Smith then asked Woods if she had a sexual encounter with Thompson, to which she replied, “Never. Never a thought. Never a consideration.”

Khloe Kardashian, who has a child with Thompson, saw Woods’ appearance on Red Table Talk and took to Twitter to assert that she does not believe Woods’ account of the events.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

“Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods] ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. [By the way], You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Kardashian tweeted.

Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner has been best friends with Woods for many years. At this time, Jenner does not appear to have made any public comments on the situation.