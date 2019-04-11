Jordyn Woods Reportedly in ‘High Spirits’ Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods is reportedly in “high spirits,” following the recent Tristan Thompson cheating scandal she was caught up in.

In February, reports emerged that Woods and Thompson had an affair, which resulted in Thompson and his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian splitting up.

Close to two months later now, a source close to Woods told Us Weekly, “Jordyn is doing great and has been in high spirits. She’s still being her fun-loving self and has been enjoying spending time with her family, friends and focusing on her career.”

After the cheating scandal began to make headlines, Woods sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk show to share her side of the story, explaining that she was out partying with some friends one night and the group ended up back at Thompson’s home.

“I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. that was it,” she stated. “We all go to a house after. We’re not thinking about whose house or where it’s at. We’re all having fun, it’s in the moment. On the way out, they’re saying it’s Tristan’s house. I’m like cool, ok.”

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” Woods continued. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

She then confessed that she was in a situation she should not have been, but maintained that she never had an affair with Thompson. It was he who made a move on her, according to her recount of the evening.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Woods is not letting the fallout from the cheating allegations get her down though, as she has recently gotten back to work with a number of elite beauty brands.