Jordyn Woods Fires Back at Troll Saying She Posted an ‘Old Photo’

Jordyn Woods has been present on social media since her friend-split with former best friend Kylie Jenner, but one photo she recently posted has one fan thinking she’s not sharing in real time and Woods had a few words for the follower.

Woods posted a photo of herself wearing a low v-neck dress when the fan wrote, “This is definitely an old picture.”

Woods responded in question, writing, “Why you say that? This is definitely right now. LOL.”

View this post on Instagram every once in a while 🥰 happy sunday A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Oct 6, 2019 at 5:50pm PDT

Woods was just spotted walking the red carpet of Gemini Man, starring Will Smith, in Los Angeles, California. She seems to be moving on from the drama surrounding she and Jenner when Woods admitted to getting a little too close to Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and father of her child, True. Since then, she may have found a new BFF after taking to Instagram to share photos of her hanging out with Megan Thee Stallion.

View this post on Instagram real hot girl shit💋 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Aug 12, 2019 at 3:59pm PDT

As for Jenner, she recently split with her boyfriend of two years and father to Stormi, Travis Scott. It’s still unknown on why the two decided to part ways but it’s been rumored that Scott may have been cheating on Jenner with an Instagram model named Rojean Kar who goes by the username YungSweetRo. She became the center of controversy when pictures she took allegedly had signs that Scott was around, including a pair of sneakers that matched his in what looks like a bedroom. The model even attended his birthday back in April and reportedly flaunted her friendship with the young rapper in the past to her more than 75,000 followers.

However, despite the rumors, Jenner, Scott and even Kar have all taken to social media to address the situation.

Scott wrote, “It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true.”

“Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real,” he added.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Kar denied the rumors as well, saying, “None of these ruors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.”