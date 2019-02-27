Jordyn Woods Blasted for Inconsistent Tristan Thompson Accounts by Larsa Pippen

How many stories does Jordyn Woods have? Larsa Pippen, who is close friends with Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, left a comment blasting Woods for her different accounts of what went down with Tristan Thompson last weekend.

Pippen took to Instagram to air her dissatisfaction with the 21-year-old model’s version of events, revealing that what she told Khloé is allegedly different from what she’s told others.

On a post from Hollywood Unlocked detailing that Woods is set to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Pippen took to the comments.

“Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells. Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her,” Pippen, who is married to former NBA star Scottie Pippen, wrote.

Previously it was reported that Woods “keeps changing” her story. “Her story keeps changing a bit, and it’s almost like she is digging herself deeper,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s been a week now of nonsense explaining from her side. Everyone thinks she wanted to hook up with Tristan and she just didn’t think she was gonna get caught.”

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that according to sources, Woods claimed to have been “blackout drunk” during her tryst with Thompson. Khloé’s friend Malika Haqq made it clear that she saw that as an invalid excuse.

Cosmopolitan reports that Haqq wrote on Instagram, “I’ve been wrong before and I’ll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn’t make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face. No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior.”

The interview Haqq referred to is the one on Red Table Talk, which reportedly taped Tuesday afternoon and is set to air on Friday. Fans will have to wait and see until then what Woods will say to explain her side of the story; it will be her first remarks that directly address the scandal. TMZ reports that if she spills too many details about the Kardashian-Jenner family, she’ll be in violation of a nondisclosure agreement she previously signed and could have to pay a seven-figure penalty.

As previously reported, Woods and Thompson were reportedly “all over each other” and “making out” at a house party the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, threw at his house in Los Angeles earlier this month. When Khloé caught wind of what happened, she confronted Thompson, who reportedly admitted it, and she officially ended their relationship. Reports say that Woods at first “denied” what happened to Khloé.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has reportedly cut business ties with Woods, with the model fully removed from Khloé’s Good American website, and the price for former BFF Kylie Jenner‘s lip kip named after Woods slashed in half. It’s unclear how the family will handle her residuals for shows like Life of Kylie and Keeping Up With the Kardashians.