‘American Idol’ Singer Jordin Sparks Reveals Growing Baby Bump in New Instagram Post

Jordin Sparks shared a candid look at her pregnancy for fans, complete with an artsy shot at her growing baby bump.

The American Idol winner posted a photo on Instagram Monday to show off her changing body in the third trimester of pregnancy. Sparks is expecting a baby boy with husband Dana Isaiah later in spring.

The photo put the 28-year-old’s bare bump on display as she stretched on an exercise ball to ease her discomfort.

While Sparks said her pregnancy has been “smooth sailing,” she told her 1.5 million followers that her final weeks have been filled with aches and pains.

“This little boy wants to be on my literal nerves today. The bottom of my rib cage is numb & I have some shooting pain down my right leg so I’m stretching on my exercise ball,” she wrote.

The mom-to-be continued: “Phew! But it will all be worth it when he’s here. I can’t complain though because this journey has been smooth sailing for the most part. He’s been so good to me! We can’t wait to meet you Little Man!”

Fans fawned over the “No Air” singer’s adorable baby bump in the photo taken by Isaiah.

“You have been a beautiful Spirit carrying your Son. Your time to see him is approaching!” one follower wrote. Another added, “You have the cutest baby bump.”

“This is the most beautiful picture I have seen today,” a fan gushed over Sparks’ candid picture.

Sparks and her model husband Isaiah took a “babymoon” trip to Cancun in February, where the mom-to-be put her pregnancy body on full display in the water.

The pair vacationed in Coral Beach for their last getaway before welcoming their new addition later in spring. “Soft white sand beach, 80°, [Isaiah] looking like chocolate being the best hubz ever and the beautiful crystal clear waters. Man, what trip/babymoon to remember,” Sparks wrote in another post describing their getaway.

Sparks and Isaiah were married in a private ceremony in Hawaii in July, but the couple kept the news under wraps until November — when they also revealed they were expecting their first child.

“We’re both really excited,” Sparks told People of their surprising news. “He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

Sparks said they learned they were pregnant after one month of marriage.

“It’s been really crazy because everything changes,” she said. “Once we got over the initial shock of it, now again just like it is with the marriage, to be able to share that this amazing thing is happening, it’s such a great thing. We did this together!”

The couple revealed in November that they were expecting a baby boy.