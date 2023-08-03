Jonathan Majors' Harassment and Assault Trial Delayed

Prosecutors said they need more time to obtain and review evidence in discovery before going to trial.

Marvel star Jonathan Majors' trial has been moved back to September shortly after fans began theorizing about his future in the MCU again. The original trial date was Thursday, and Majors presented himself in person in New York City only for the prosecution to request a delay. The new trial date is Sept. 6.

Majors was charged with harassment and assault back in March and is still waiting for his day in court. The actor arrived on Thursday in a grey suit carrying a mug and a Bible, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was accompanied by actress Meagan Good, who has been with him for several public appearances recently. Majors has denied the allegations against him and his legal team has already made efforts to exonerate him in the court of public opinion by sharing screenshots of texts between Majors and the alleged vicitm.

Jonathan Majors and Megan Good are seen at the Manhattan Criminal Court for his pre-trial hearing in New York City. pic.twitter.com/gqbUqEoGyQ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 3, 2023

Majors was arrested on March 25 aftera 30-year-old woman told police that she had been assaulted by him. She had minor injuries to her head and neck. Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry later claimed that it was Majors who first called 9-1-1 out of concern for the woman's "mental health." Chaudhry also pushed for "a trial date ASAP" for Majors' sake, but on Thursday the prosecution claimed that it was still obtaining discovery.

"We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial," said Manhattan District Attorney office press secretary Doug Cohen. Chaudhry, meanwhile, emphasized that Majors' reputation hangs in the balance as long as this case goes unresolved. She said that Majors "has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart. Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."

When Majors was first arrested back in March, fans immediately questioned what it would mean for the MCU, where he was playing the major villain of this current story arc. Some wondered if Majors would be re-cast or if the story might pivot, but that question seemed to be answered this weekend when Marvel dropped the trailer for Loki Season 2. Majors is still featured prominently, so it seems that Marvel is behind him through this case.

Majors is due back in court on Wednesday, Sept. 6 in New York City. In the meantime, the actors' strike ensures that he will be able to stay out of the public eye.