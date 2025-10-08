Jonah Hill Is Unrecognizable as Kristen Wiig’s Twin in New Movie

Jonah Hill is unrecognizable as he transforms into Kristen Wiig’s twin for their upcoming comedy Cut Off.

Hill, 41, stumped fans after he was photographed on set Monday wearing a blond wig and dark beard with vintage glasses and an equally funky costume. Wiig, 52, kept that same vibe going with her own costume, which featured a lace shirt, neon bra and mismatched tights. (See the on-set photos here.)

The Academy Award-nominated actor, who co-wrote Cut Off and is also directing the film, stars alongside Wiig as a pair of entitled twins who are cut off financially by their wealthy parents, played by Bette Midler and Nathan Lane, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

(Rosalind OConnor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Hill announced in 2022 that he would no longer be participating in press tours or promotions for his projects after going on a “journey of self-discovery” with his film Stutz.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events,” the Wolf of Wall Street actor shared in an open letter.

“However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself,” he continued. “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

(Andreas Rentz / Staff / Getty)

Hill hoped that his transparency about his anxiety would “make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff,” so “they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.”

The previous year, the 21 Jump Street actor asked in a since-deleted post on Instagram that people refrain from making comments about his body. “I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” he wrote at the time. “good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

Cut Off is scheduled to hit theaters July 17.