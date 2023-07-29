Jonah Hill's Ex Calls Him Emotionally Abusive, Leaks Texts

Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady unleashed her true feelings about their breakup recently, alleging the Don't Look Up actor had been emotionally abusive. According to Us Weekly, the 25-year-old professional surfer wrote on her Instagram Story, "This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan." She shared screenshots of multiple text conversations she had with her partner which paint a distressing picture of what allegedly went down during their relationship.

Throughout Brady's text messages, Hill, 39, seems to have asked if she would remove any surfing photos that had her "[butt] in a thong" from her Instagram account. Once Brady deleted "all the posts," Hill seemed to tell her it was a good start, but she did not "get his point." The Superbad star allegedly wrote, "But it's not my place to teach you. I've made my boundaries clear. You refuse to let go of some of them and you've made that clear and I hope it makes you happy." Though Hill hasn't publicly responded to Brady's allegations, she argued that she had been wearing a swimsuit rather than a thong in the first place.

Jonah Hill's ex, Sarah Brady, blasts him on IG as a 'misogynist narcissist'



The actor demanded her not to post pics in a bathing suit or to go surfing with men, despite her being a surf instructor pic.twitter.com/kDnHWa8pS9 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 8, 2023

As Brady pointed out, his comments were made in an attempt to control her, and she had to comply with his requests to "protect" him from the debilitating effects of anxiety he was experiencing. "It's been a year of healing & growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit," she wrote on Friday. "And I'm sure there's still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me."

It was in August 2021 that Hill and Brady made their romance public, which began when she spotted him slipping into her social media DMs. Brady also shared some of those messages on Friday, claiming that he had previously sent her several flirty comments on her surf photos before they began dating. "Sharing this publicly now because keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do," Brady added, claiming she regularly "took blame" for his actions in front of their couple's therapist.

According to Brady, Hill also told her she lacked boundaries when forming friendships with other men – something she vehemently denied on social media. Brady and Hill have not confirmed when their relationship ended, but the actor began dating Olivia Millar in August 2022. Last month, it was reported that Hill and Millar had welcomed their first child in secret. There hasn't been any further comment by Hill or his partner regarding parenthood, but Brady stated that he hoped they welcomed a girl into their family.

"I hope my ex has a daughter, maybe she'll turn him into a real feminist," Brady wrote. "Because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable. … If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to." She added: "I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints, which can enable emotionally abusive behavior." Brady explained that an emotionally abusive partner "doesn't mean they're a terrible person," and it is often the result of their own traumas that lead them to treat their partners this way, adding, "At the same time, it doesn't mean it's OK."