Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Pens Essay Slamming Her Father and Donald Trump

Caroline Giuliani, the daughter of President Donald Trump's personal attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. In an essay for Vanity Fair in which she criticized her father's backing of the president, Giuliani called the November election is one in which "none of us can afford to be silent" and encouraged others to "end this nightmare" by voting for Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Writing that she has "spent a lifetime forging an identity in the arts separate from my last name," Giuliani said that "as a child, I saw firsthand the kind of cruel, selfish politics" the president has "now inflicted on our country." She reflected on how her differing views often led to "debates" with her father. She said that "it was disheartening to feel how little power I had to change his mind, no matter how logical and above-my-pay-grade my arguments were. He always found a way to justify his party line, whatever it was at the time." Giuliani wrote that despite this, she still felt that it was "important to speak my mind; and I'm glad we at least managed to communicate at all." She went on to write that while she "may not be able to change my father's mind," together, "we can vote this toxic administration out of office."

Reflecting on the Trump administration, Giuliani accused Trump "and his enablers" of using the presidency to "stoke the injustice that already permeated our society," citing his policies that rollback protections for the LGBTQ+ community. She also criticized his response to the coronavirus pandemic, writing that Trump "downplayed and ignored." Giuliani also slammed the president for using "rhetoric that has fed deep-seated, systemic racism, and chaos in the White House."

Giuliani, endorsing the Biden/Harris campaign, said that in Biden, "we'll have a leader who prioritizes common ground and civility over alienation, bullying, and scorched-earth tactics." She commanded Biden as being a man "who is not afraid to surround himself with people who disagree with him" and as a person who is "willing to incorporate the views of progressive-movement leaders like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on issues like universal health care, student debt relief, prison reform, and police reform." She also admitted that Biden was not her first choice, "but I know what is at stake, and Joe Biden will be everyone's president if elected."

"We are hanging by a single, slipping finger on a cliff's edge, and the fall will be fatal. If we remove ourselves from the fight, our country will be in freefall," she concluded the essay. "Alternatively, we can hang on, elect a compassionate and decent president, and claw our way back onto the ledge. If I, after decades of despair over politics, can engage in our democracy to meet this critical moment, I know you can too."