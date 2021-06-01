JoJo Siwa Trying 'So Bad' to Get Kissing Scene With a Man Removed From Upcoming Movie

✖

JoJo Siwa is trying "so bad" to get a kissing scene with a man removed from an upcoming movie she stars in. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Siwa addressed the situation, essentially explaining that she has had a change of heart about the scene ever since coming out as gay, earlier this year. "I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it's a man," Siwa told the outlet.

She went on to add that she worries her fans won't be able to separate her on-screen character from who she is in real life. "That's what they look at me as, not some character, not some fictional thing. And so it's going to be a little weird." Siwa went on to say of the scene, "I'm not about it. I'm trying to get it pulled so bad. It'll happen. It'll get pulled."

The film in question is titled Bounce, and it is an adaptation of a young adult novel by the same name, written by Megan Shull. The movie is directed by Susan Johnson, the filmmaker behind To All The Boys I've Loved Before, and, in it, Siwa plays a character named Franny. Additionally, Bounce is produced Produced by Will Smith's Westbrook Studios, and when asked for comment by People, the studio did not respond right away.

Siwa first shared her truth earlier this year, posting a TikTok while wearing a shirt that read "BEST GAY COUSIN EVER." IN a mother video, she was seen dancing to Lady Gaga's hit "Born This Way." IN April, she sat down with People and opened up about what life has been like since sharing her truth with her fans.

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out," she said, then going on to speak about her girlfriend, Kylie Prew. "I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual." Siwa continued, "But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."

The Tv star then added, "I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human." Bounce is scheduled to be released later this year, but there is currently no word on whether or not Siwa's kissing scene will be cut.