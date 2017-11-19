Johnny Depp Just Sold His Los Angeles Penthouse for a Huge Amount of Money

Johnny Depp sold the last of his five penthouse units at the top of the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles‘ Historic Core district for $1.425 million.

Depp first tried to sell the five multi-floor penthouses last year for $12.78 million, reports The Los Angeles Times. Although the units ended up selling for a combined $10.88 million, that was still $2.7 million more than what the Pirates of the Caribbean star paid for them in 2007 and 2008.

The Times reported that the penthouse that sold this week is up for lease at $5,500 per month.

The penthouse has exposed brickwork and ductwork, with original steel-paned windows that give residents a beautiful view of Los Angeles. Brazilian street artist Osgemeos painted a mural in its main living area that covers an entire wall. There’s also a galley-style kitchen with stainless-steel appliances.

The penthouse has one full bathroom and a half-bath. It has 1,780 square feet of living space in total.

Depp is still in an ongoing legal dispute with his former managers at The Management Group. Earlier this month, the firm filed an “action for judicial foreclosure,” which could force him to sell off five Los Angeles properties to pay off a $5 million loan.

Depp starred in two films this year, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Murder on the Orient Express. Next year, the three-time Oscar nominee will appear in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the sequel to 2016’s Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.