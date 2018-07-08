Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ 16-Year-Old Son Reportedly Dealing With Health Issues

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ teenage son is reportedly dealing with “serious health problems.”

The news surfaced at the premiere for Paradis’ latest film, A Knife in the Heart. The movie’s director, Yann Gonzalez, told French outlet Public that Paradis would not be in attendance due ailment affecting her son, 16-year-old Jack Depp.

“Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez did not further elaborate on the illness facing Jack.

Furthermore, PEOPLE reached out to Depp and Paradis’ representatives about the alleged sickness, but they did not respond.

No other details are available on Jack’s condition at this time.

This report comes after growing public concern for Depp, who appeared somewhat frail in recent photos.

Depp, 54, is currently on tour with his rock band Hollywood Vampires and was seen taking photos with fans at the Four Seasons hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia. In the shots, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared thinner than usual.

The Fantastic Beasts actor is seen wearing blue jeans with a chain, a black T-shirt that says “Stay Humble or Be Humbled,” a Fugly-brand hat and several pieces of jewelry.

As the shots were shared on social media, fans shared that the actor looked “ill” and too skinny.

“I think that my hero looks ill,” one Facebook user wrote.

Another fan added, “You need to be eating more, sir. You are looking a little thin. We don’t want to lose you. I have lost enough celebrities already, that I cared very much for.”

However, despite these concerns, Depp is said to be in “good health” and doing fine on the road.

“Johnny is having a great time on the tour playing with the guys,” a source told PEOPLE.

While his physical health is alright, Depp himself recently admitted his mental health was recently in tough shape as he was divorcing Amber Heard and facing new financial lawsuits.

“I was as low as I believe I could have gotten,” Depp told Rolling Stone. “The next step was, ‘You’re going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you’re going to leave with your eyes closed,’ ” he added. “I couldn’t take the pain every day.”

Depp has not addressed any of the concerns about his physical health as of press time.