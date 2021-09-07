Johnny Depp Slips Into Character as Jack Sparrow for Young Fan in Adorable Video

Johnny Depp recently slipped back into character as Jack Sparrow for a young fan, and the whole adorable encounter was captured in a video. In a clip posted to social media, Depp is seen treating fans when he comes upon a child dressed as Jack Sparrow. He briefly speaks to the boy in the voice of his beloved Disney character, and is given a drawing and gift from the boy and his family.

Before moving on, Depp gives the boy and handshake and a hug. They then both look into the camera and flash a smile. Many Twitter users have since commented on the clip, with one writing, “This is one of many reasons why we love you [Johnny]! I will always be a diehard Jonny Depp fan!” Someone else added, “I could watch this a million times his kindness never gets old. I think JD smiles the most when he’s interacting with his fans. I absolutely [love] & adore him.”

https://twitter.com/Savvy_CapJackie/status/1434734056319688707?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Depp first debuted as Captian Jack Sparrow back in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. He earned an Academy Award nomination for the role, and went on to reprise in four more films: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011) and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). However, in 2018 it was reported that, while Disney plans to bring the franchise back, Depp will not be returning as Captian Jack.

“I think he’s had a great run. Obviously, he’s made that character his own and it’s become the character he’s most famous for now,” screenwriter Stuart Beattie previously told the Daily Mail. “And kids all over the world love him as that character so I think it’s been great for him, it’s been great for us, so I’m just very, very happy about it.”

“I think Jack Sparrow will be his legacy. It’s the only character he’s played five times, it’s the character he dresses up in to visit children in hospitals, it’s what he’ll be remembered for,” Beattie added of Depp. “Before Jack Sparrow came along, [Depp] was considered this kind of quirky, independent actor that made these really cool little Tim Burton films, but he was by no means a movie star and a lot of people thought we were crazy for casting him at the time.”