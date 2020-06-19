Johnny Depp Suits up as Jack Sparrow Again in New Photos

Johnny Depp is back in costume! The Pirates of the Caribbean actor suited up in his famous Jack Sparrow costume to cheer up a few kids at Queensland Children's Hospital. The 57-year-old got into character as he spoke to a few patients and expressed how much it meant to him to be able to speak to them.

During a Juiced TV virtual appearance, Depp said, "It's been a couple of years since I've been there and I miss it and I wanted to say hello." Depp's visits to hospitals took on a new meaning after his daughter, Lily Rose, was treated at Great Osmond Street hospital in London for e-coli poisoning in 2007. "When my daughter was ill in Great Osmond Street, it was the darkest period of my life, I'd always done these visits but after that experience the visits became more and more important," he said according on the Graham Norton Show. "The kids [at the hospital] are so courageous but to be able to bring a smile or a giggle to the parents means everything in the world to me."

Regarding his virtual visit, he said, "It's a wonderful facility," Depp said about the Australian hospital according to the Daily Mail. "I'm with all of you and I send you all my love, all my irreverence and ignorance, because it's fun to be irreverent and ignorant. Thank you for sticking with me through all these very strange years." He added, "These three beautiful young people I've spoken with this evening and having heard from people who sent videos in, like little Ula, is one of the finest and most beautiful experience that I've ever experienced and that is because of all of your commitment to this project and to taking care of one another and to helping out when times are curious and confusing."

Currently, Depp has a $50 million defamation case going against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Recently, he claimed that supermodel Cara Delevingne had a "three-way-affair" with billionaire Elon Musk and Heard at his downtown Los Angeles, California home in 2016. According to a few sources, Depp "hasn't ruled out" serving the model with a subpoena to see if she has any information to add that could help his case. Depp has already filed papers that demand both Musk and James Franco to turn over any messages they may have that could aid in the case. "Cara could also be compelled to give evidence by either party. It's definitely a possibility. Almost anything can happen in this case."