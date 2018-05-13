Johnny Depp Reveals Bizarre New Hairstyle After Alleged On-Set Fight

Ahead of the next Hollywood Vampires tour, Johnny Depp revealed an odd new hairdo during rehearsals in photos shared Thursday. The new look came days after a new report of rowdy behavior from Depp surfaced.

On Thursday, Nashville photographer Kyler Clark posted photos from the Hollywood Vampires rehearsal in Los Angeles, showing Depp without his famous long hair. The 50-year-old Depp now has a braided mohawk, with the sides of his head completely shaven. Clark’s other photos show Depp hanging out with his bandmates, including Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.

The all-star group recently announced an international tour, which starts later this month. On May 17, the Hollywood Vampires will perform in Verona, New York at the Turning Stone Resort. They will also perform at Casino Rama in Orillia, Ontario on May 18, Foxwoods in Connecticut on May 20; and Sands Casino in Pennsylvania on May 21.

After that, the group heads to Russia to start a European tour, which keeps them on the road through July.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports Depp recently attacked a location manager on the set of Labyrinth, which stars Depp as the real-life Los Angeles police officer who investigated Biggie Smalls’ death. An insider described the set as “toxic,” and said things got heated while filming a scene in downtown Los Angeles.

Depp took over directing the scene, which featured two of Depp’s friends playing a police officer and a homeless man. A street was closed off, but when their permit expired, Depp insisted on keeping production rolling.

“Johnny’s friends were in the scene, and it just turned into way more than it should have been,” the insider said.

“The producers kept asking for the time to be extended,” another source said. When the location manager told the film’s real director, Brad Furman, they had to leave, Furman frustratingly told the manager to tell Depp.

When the location manager told Depp, he got belligerent.

“He was 6 inches away, yelling, ‘Who are you? You have no right,’” the sources said. They also said Depp was “smoking and drinking all day on set.”

The manager told Depp he was just doing his job, but Depp responded by trying to punch him, but missed. “I’ll give you $100,000 to punch me right now,” Depp reportedly yelled.

The manager was shocked, and Depp was pulled away.

“Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists,” a representative for the actor told Page Six. “He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect. Movies can be stressful, and nonevents often become exaggerated. We all love stories — there isn’t one here.”

Depp’s next movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, opens on Nov. 16.