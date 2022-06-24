Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Helps Save Flight Passenger in Medical Emergency

Camille Vasquez, one of Johnny Depp's attorneys in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, reportedly rushed to the aid of a fellow American Airlines passenger after he had a mid-flight medical emergency. TMZ reports that Vasquez and a bodyguard were on a flight from Los Angeles to New York this week when an unnamed man in his 70s fell to the floor while walking past Vasquez in first class.

Vasquez and the bodyguard reportedly jumped from their seats to help the man before a doctor on board took over. The plane eventually returned to LAX where the man, who was at that point conscious, was escorted off the plane by EMTs.

The outlet reports that Vasquez got in touch with her brother-in-law, who is a doctor, to help her determine if the man suffered a heart attack or brain bleed as a result of his fall. Her bodyguard reportedly used his Apple Watch to check the man's heart rate.

Flight attendants on the plane reportedly gave Vasquez bottles of merlot and champagne, calling her "Wonder Woman," in order to thank her. A spokesman for American Airlines, Derek Walls, told PEOPLE, "On June 20, American Airlines flight 184 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to New York (JFK) returned to Los Angeles due to the medical needs of a customer."

Vasquez helped lead Depp to victory in court earlier this month following the six-week defamation trial he brought against Heard. He won all three defamation claims in the cast and was awarded $15 million in damages by a seven-person jury, though the judge reduced the amount that Heard will have to pay to $10.35 million. Depp was also found to have defamed Heard on one of three claims in her countersuit. She was awarded $2 million in damages.