Johnny Depp’s Son Jack Look Identical in Rare Photo of Teen on 18th Birthday

There’s a little family resemblance going on between Johnny Depp and his son, John Christopher Depp III, better known as Jack. Depp’s son turned 18 on Friday, and the occasion was celebrated by his sister, Lily-Rose, with an Instagram post. Of the two photos posted, the first showed Jack and Lily-Rose as kids and the second with Jack today. It was the second one where the father-son similarities start to look apparent.

“My little baby Jackie is 18,” Lily-Rose Depp wrote in the caption. “My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH!” While it’s unclear when the more recent photo was taken, the normally camera-shy Depp did appear to be engaged in social distancing. Of course, Depp’s followers were more than happy to post their own birthday greetings in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on Apr 9, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

“Awww this is so cute, happiest birthday to Jack, wrote one follower. “Wish him all the best!”

“The cutest angels,” added another. “Happy 18th birthday to Jack, love you both.”

“The love is so real,” commented a third. “Siblings are a blessing.”

Jack Depp is the son of actress and musician Vanessa Paradis, who were in a relationship from 1998 to 2012, though they were never married. Despite the fact that they look alike, the Pirates of the Caribbean star once said he had no interest in following in the footsteps of his actor father.

“My boy Jack has always been a very talented draftsman,” Depp told the Philadelphia Inquirer back in 2014. “He draws really super-well. He also plays music very well. He’s got a good feel for that. Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew!”

Lily-Rose Depp, meanwhile, has made a name for herself working as an actress and model. In 2018, she started dating actor Timothee Chalamet, and in September of last year, the two were caught making out together on a yacht in Italy, which definitely had social media talking at the time.

The two were celebrating the premiere of the movie The King at the Venice Film Festival at the time, which co-starred Robert Pattinson, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris and Ben Mendelsohn. It’s currently available to stream on Netflix.