Johnny Depp Health Concerns: New Source Speaks out About Actor’s Condition While Touring

Despite recent concerns over Johnny Depp‘s health, a source said the actor is healthy and doing well while on tour with the Hollywood Vampires.

“Johnny is having a great time on the tour playing with the guys,” a source told PEOPLE Magazine Monday. The source said the actor is “healthy.”

Last week, photos of Depp posing with fans at the Four Seasons hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia surfaced on social media, showing the actor appearing to be thin and ill. On Monday, another photo from Russia surfaced, showing Depp wearing a baggy striped shirt standing next to a fan. He also appeared pale in some concert videos shared by fans.

However, sources told The Daily Mail on Monday that Depp is in “good health” and fans should not be concerned about him.

Depp is on the European leg of a tour with the Hollywood Vampires, his all-star band with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and Alice Cooper. On Monday, the group performed in Berlin. Other upcoming stops include Gothenburg and Stockholm in Sweden, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Warsaw, Prague, Glasgow, London, Munich and Zurich. The tour ends on July 8 in Rome.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE also reports that Depp is suing the British tabloid The Sun, columnist Dan Wootton and publisher News Group Newspapers Limited for libel over a story that called him a “wife beater.”

On April 27, The Sun published a Wootton column headlined “How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film after assault claim?” In the column, Wootton also criticized Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling for supporting Depp’s casting as the villain Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beast movies.

Depp is seeking £200,000 ($266,270), £10,528 ($14,016.45) and damages. He also wants the tabloid to stop publishing allegations of spousal abuse against Depp.

Wootton’s column references Amber Heard’s allegations that Depp was abusive during their marriage. After the couple reached a settlement, they issued a joint statement, which read in part, “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm.” However, the statement also included the sentence, “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love.”

Depp is best known around the world for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films and starred in Murder on the Orient Express last year. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes on Grindelwald opens on Nov. 16. He also stars in City of Lies, which opens on Sept. 7.