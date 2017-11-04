Viewers Offended Over Johnny Depp’s Latest Talk Show Appearance

Johnny Depp is stirring up some controversy for his latest talk show appearance.

The 54-year-old actor appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote Murder on the Orient Express on Friday night, and the audience reaction was divided.

While some were fine with Depp popping by the show, numerous viewers were offended he was invited on.

Many saw the appearance as inappropriate in the light of the numerous sexual assault and harassment allegations being brought to light in Hollywood as of late. Depp has been accused of domestic assault and other emotional abuse from his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

These feelings were especially riled up when Norton began the show by making jokes about Kevin Spacey, who has been recently accused of numerous sex crimes.

Depp then came on stage, and things were played as totally normal, with no remote acknowledgment of past claims against Depp.

This unsettled some viewers, who took to Twitter to express their frustrations.

“Uncomfortable Graham Norton show tonight,” viewer Mark Latham wrote. “Opens with Kevin Spacey put-downs, introduces Johnny Depp to huge applause. No hint of irony.”

See some the reactions below.

I’m really confused that we’re still worshipping Johnny Depp & giving him air time like on The Graham Norton Show 😳😳 — Siobhan. (@siobhan_varty) November 3, 2017

Graham Norton making jokes about Kevin Spacey in his monologue but then having Johnny Depp as a guest 🤔🤔🤔 — Liam O’Donnell-Carey (@LiamODC) November 3, 2017

Uncomfortable Graham Norton show tonight. Opens with Kevin Spacey put-downs, introduces Johnny Depp to huge applause. No hint of irony. — Mark A Latham (@aLostVictorian) November 3, 2017