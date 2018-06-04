Johnny Depp Fans Think They Know Why He Appears So Frail

Johnny Depp fans began to panic on Saturday when images of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared to look unwell during his ongoing Hollywood Vampires concert tour.

“I think my hero looks ill,” one fan commented on a photo of Depp posing with a fan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Johnny, you look so thin hunny,” wrote another. “Hope you’re taking good care of yourself babe.”

But while some fans think the 54-year-old might be sick, others have proposed a new theory — what if it’s for a movie?

“Oh my God Johnny… please tell me this is the look for your new movie!” wrote one fan.

“In my opinion I think he has lost weight because he has to make a film. Actor life,” another commented.

The theory is entirely plausible. Depp is renowned for transforming himself for the sake of a character, between his enigmatic roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Edward in Edward Scissorhands and The Mad Hatter in the Alice in Wonderland franchise.

Depp has a number of film projects that are either still filming or are in post-production including City of Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald, London Fields, Richard Says Goodbye and the announced remake of the classic monster film The Invisible Man.

Depp’s band is comprised of himself, rock legend Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry. Cooper recently praised Depp’s ability on the guitar in an interview with Evening Standard.

“He’s not new to playing on stage — people are going to be very surprised when they hear him play because they know him as Jack Sparrow,” Cooper said. “When they see a guitar in this band they’re going to say, ‘Wait a minute. I didn’t have any idea he could play like that.’”

“He’s a real guitar player,” he added. “I wouldn’t be working with anybody that wasn’t as good as anybody I’ve worked with normally.”

In early May, Depp was accused of attacking a crew member while on the set of City of Lies. According to Page Six, a location manager was trying to explain to Depp that their permit for filming on a busy Los Angeles street had expired, which prompted Depp to allegedly punch the crew member in the ribs then scream at him to threw a punch back.

The film’s director, Brad Furman, claimed the incident was blown out of proportions.

“Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists,” Furman said. “He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect. Movies can be stressful, and non-events often become exaggerated. We all love stories — there isn’t one here.”