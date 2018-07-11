Johnny Depp Edits His Amber Heard Tattoo Again: ‘Scum’ to ‘Scam’

Johnny Depp has edited his knuckle tattoo that he originally got in honor of Amber Heard for a second time.

Actor Johnny Depp‘s relationship with Amber Heard has seemingly grown more contentious, with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor seemingly throwing shade at his ex while debuting new ink over his already edited knuckle tattoo, seeing it change from “slim” to “scum” and now to “scam.”

“You wanted it…you got it…” Depp’s Hollywood Vampires bandmate Tommy Henriksen captioned a photo on Instagram showing the actor’s freshly inked knuckles. Newly etched over the “u” in the tattoo is the red-inked letter “a” in the anarchy sign, spelling the word “scam.”

The 54-year-old actor got the tattoo during the early months of his relationship with Heard, who he married in February of 2015 after they met on the set of the film The Rum Diary in 2011. It was believed that “slim” was his nickname for Heard.

In May of 2016, their relationship came to a jarring halt when Heard filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Depp, and in August 2016, the former couple settled their divorce out of court, with Heard being awarded $7 million that she donated to charity.

During the contentious divorce proceedings, Depp had made the first edit to his tattoo, changing the word from “slim” to “scum.” He had also completely inked over a pin-up style likeness of Heard on his right bicep.

Although neither Depp nor Heard can publicly speak about the details of their divorce due to a non-disclosure agreement that was part of their settlement, the actor recently opened up to Rolling Stone about his emotional state following the divorce.

“I was as low as I believe I could have gotten. The next step was, ‘You’re going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you’re going to leave with your eyes closed. I couldn’t take the pain every day,” he said.

He also discussed the emotional toll that the divorce and the following legal troubles that followed took on him.

“I poured myself a vodka in the morning and started writing until the tears filled my eyes and I couldn’t see the pages anymore. I kept trying to figure out what I’d done to deserve this. I tried being kind to everyone, helping everyone, being truthful to everyone… The truth is most important to me. And all this still happened,” Depp said.

The actor is currently facing a lawsuit after he became physically violent while on the set of his newest film, City of Lies.