Johnny Depp Appears Healthy, Happy During Latest Hollywood Vampires Concert

Johnny Depp is back on stage and appears to be healthy as ever.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been battling back health concerns after appearing frail in several candid photos, and this latest batch of shots seems to put the issue to bed.

Depp took the stage with his band The Hollywood Vampires on Saturday as they performed at the Lucca Summer Festival at Piazza Napoleone in Lucca, Italy. As photos taken by Roberto Serra during the performance show, Depp is seen smiling and healthy.

The above photo shows Depp smirking as he is decked out in his signature stage garb consisting of a bandana, scarf, belts, bracelets and a black ensemble.

Other shots show him side by side with his bandmates, including Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

The below photograph shows Depp and Cooper in command over the audience, with the beloved actor smiling as he plays his Gibson Les Paul guitar.

The band has been treking across Eurasia while on tour, which is when the recent troubling shots of Depp emerged.

The 54-year-old star was seen taking photos with fans at the Four Seasons hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia, back in early June. In the shots, Depp appeared thinner than usual.

The Fantastic Beasts actor is seen wearing blue jeans with a chain, a black T-shirt that says “Stay Humble or Be Humbled,” a Fugly-brand hat and several pieces of jewelry.

As the shots were shared on social media, fans shared that the actor looked “ill” and too skinny.

“You need to be eating more, sir,” one concerned fan wrote. “You are looking a little thin. We don’t want to lose you. I have lost enough celebrities already, that I cared very much for.”

However, despite these concerns, Depp is said to be in “good health” and doing fine on the road.

“Johnny is having a great time on the tour playing with the guys,” a source told PEOPLE.

His mental health has also been a concern for admirers, so his joyous nature on stage will surely bring some relief. Depp recently confessed that his mental health was previously in tough shape as he was divorcing Amber Heard and facing new financial lawsuits.

“I was as low as I believe I could have gotten,” Depp told Rolling Stone. “The next step was, ‘You’re going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you’re going to leave with your eyes closed.’ I couldn’t take the pain every day.”

Depp has not addressed any of the concerns about his physical health.