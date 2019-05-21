Johnny Depp Alleges Amber Heard Had ‘Painted on Bruises’ During Court Appearance

Johnny Depp accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of “painting on bruises” to show she was allegedly abused by him in new court documents related to his $50 million defamation lawsuit against her.

On Monday, PEOPLE obtained Depp’s first declaration in the lawsuit, which includes the Pirates of the Caribbean star‘s first-hand account of his relationship with Heard.

“I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016 when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week. I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life,” Depp said. “I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman.”

Depp called Heard “the perpetrator” and said he was the “victim” in their relationship.

“While mixing prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol, Ms. Heard committed innumerable acts of domestic violence against me, often in the presence of a third-party witness, which in some instances caused me serious bodily harm,” Depp continued.

Depp claimed Heard “hit, punched, and kicked me,” even “repeatedly and frequently threw objects” at him, some of which “severely injured me.” He claimed Heard “went berserk and began throwing bottles at me” after he asked her to sign a post-nuptial agreement after their 2015 wedding.

As he has done in the past, Heard’s attorney Eric George again denied Depp’s allegations, telling PEOPLE the “evidence is clear” that Depp “repeatedly beat” heard.

“The increasingly desperate attempts by Mr. Depp and his enablers to revive his career by initiating baseless litigation against so many people once close to him — his former lawyers, former managers, and his former spouse — are not fooling anyone,” George wrote in a statement. “In light of the important work done by the #TimesUp movement highlighting the tactics abusers use to continue to traumatize survivors, neither the creative community nor the public will be gaslit by Mr. Depp’s baseless blame-the-victim conspiracy theories.”

Depp and Hard married in 2015 and reached a divorce settlement in August 2016 for $7 million. Heard accused Depp of domestic violence when she filed for a restraining order in May 2016. Part of the divorce agreement included signing non-disclosure agreements keeping them from talking about their relationship.

In December 2018, Heard published a Washington Post op-ed, in which she said she was a victim of alleged domestic violence. In March, Depp filed the $50 million defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman actress.

“This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp‘s repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard,” George said in March. “She will not be silenced.”