John Witherspoon Dead: Fans Pay Tribute to ‘The Boondocks’ and ‘Friday’ Actor-Comedian

Fans are mourning the loss of legendary actor-comedian John Witherspoon following his death earlier this week. After the actor’s family confirmed that he had passed away Tuesday at the age of 77, fans flocked to social media to pay their respects to the actor, who was best known for his roles in Friday and The Boondocks.

Getting to the age where all the greats are leaving 😔 John Witherspoon was and will forever be an icon of our culture. This can’t be real 😢 #RIPJohnWhitherspoon pic.twitter.com/02Q0rGpaF5 — xoNecole (@xonecole) October 30, 2019

“We send our love and support to the family of John Witherspoon,” the official Twitter account for The North Star wrote. “Comedians are like medicine to the soul of freedom fighters. In the beautiful struggle for civil & human rights, we must make time to smile and laugh. John Witherspoon has had us laughing for generations.”

“Anytime I even see John Witherspoon’s name the first thing that comes to mind is ‘coooooordinate’ or ‘bang bang bang!’ [laugh out loud],” another added. “A legend. Truly funny for decades. Will be missed. RIP.”

One of the hardest parts about getting older is losing the icons you grew up watching. John Witherspoon knew how to make black people laugh, BANG BANG BANG! RIP Pops 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fiOxPQOShe — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) October 30, 2019

“RIP John Witherspoon thank you for all the laughs and joy you brought to us all these years. Boondocks will not be the same without you,” another fan reacted to Witherspoon’s passing.

“I just woke up in the middle of the night to devastating news about John Witherspoon’s passing,” another wrote. “He was a true legend, a comedy genius who brought so many laughs into the homes of millions around the world. He will be surely missed.”

The Father has called home yet another soldier! RIP my brother! What a good man!! He made the world a funner place in which to be! #JohnWitherspoon pic.twitter.com/00X9KIWxNq — KeithDavid (@ImKeithDavid) October 30, 2019

Born John Weatherspoon in Detroit in 1942, the comedy great passed away suddenly at his Sherman Oaks, California home on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the age of 77, his family confirmed in a statement to Deadline.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77,” Witherspoon’s family said. “He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal’, but he was huge deal to us.”

Witherspoon got his start in the industry doing stand-up comedy, later going on to star as Ice Cube’s grumpy dad, “Pops,” in the hit film Friday, as well as its two sequels, Next Friday and Friday After Next. He was reportedly set to reprise the now iconic role in the upcoming final edition to the franchise, Last Friday.