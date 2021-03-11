'John Tucker Must Die' Star Jesse Metcalfe Reveals Which Rom-Com Is His Favorite (Exclusive)

✖

Yes, it's true. The star of John Tucker Must Die, Jesse Metcalfe, is a sucker for romantic comedies! In fact, he's not only willing to admit that, but he even revealed which one is his favorite. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Metcalfe confessed he's a "huge romantic comedy fan" and isn't opposed to a "good cry."

"I'm a huge romantic comedy fan. I mean, I love playing in romantic comedies," the 42-year-old said. "I love acting in romantic comedies, but I also love watching them. You know, my favorite romantic comedy is definitely The Notebook," joking he's "not afraid" to admit it. Metcalfe says he actually enjoys sitting down with a significant other to enjoy a good rom-com and even confessed he's not against a "good cry."

"I'm not afraid to sit down and enjoy a romantic movie or romantic comedy with my significant other and maybe even have a good cry. What's wrong with that? It's okay; it's okay." he explained. Metcalfe made an impression on his fans in the early 2000s when he starred in the film John Tucker Must Die alongside other big names like Brittany Snow, Sophia Bush, Ashanti, and Arielle Kebbel. Another John Tucker Must Die movie is not something he'll fight against either. In fact, he threw out an idea of how he could be apart of it if it were to happen in the future.

"I feel like John Tucker Must Die kind of achieved this, kind of iconic, pop culture status, and it's always interesting when characters have achieved that status to see where they've gone later in life," he said. "Or they could reboot it, and I could be a producer, maybe do a cameo as a teacher or something." It's safe to say fans would be up for this!

Metcalfe recently teamed up with Cheez-It for their limited-time loaded popcorn — popcorn being the "quintessential movie snack" — and who better to have to discuss popcorn and rom-coms than Metcalfe himself? "It's really about enjoying cheesy popcorn and rom-coms [...], and obviously popcorn is the quintessential movie snack. We're not going to the theaters right now — most of us here in the United States — so we're kind of creating our own movie-going experience at home," he said on why he decided to partner with the company.

Metcalfe already has a calendar full of work and it's only March, even saying the ink is still drying on his new contract for the fifth season of Chesapeake Shores. He's also keeping busy filming more content for the Hallmark channel and plans to keep moving as the new year presents new opportunities.