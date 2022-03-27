Why Jamie Lee Curtis Wore a Blue Ribbon on the Red Carpet

Jamie Lee Curtis was seen wearing a blue ribbon on the Oscars red carpet to show support for refugees worldwide, including those fleeing Ukraine after Russia began its invasion of the country late last month. The United Nations Refugee Agency distributed the ribbons to the stars to wear before and during the 94th Academy Awards. The UN estimates that over 6.5 million Ukrainians are displaced within the country, and over 3.7 million have been forced to flee.

The ribbons include the hashtag #withtherefugees to show support not only for those fleeing Ukraine but the 85 million people displaced around the world. “This year’s Oscar-nominated films include some powerful stories centered on the themes of refugees, displacement, home and belonging –Encanto, Flee, Three Songs for Benazir, Belfast and Dune –at a time when the world is witnessing the largest refugee crisis since WW2,” Anadil Hossain, Principal Communications Advisor for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a statement to ShowBiz411.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Artists have been wanting to show their solidarity for Ukraine, and we wanted to ask them to extend this support to the almost 84 million people forced to flee. Whenever. Wherever,” Hossain added. Although the ribbon might only be seen as a symbolic gesture, Hossain said the UN saw the Oscars as an opportunity to raise “awareness of this global humanitarian crisis – as the nominated films this year have done with great imagination and empathy.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to come up during the ceremony. Co-host Amy Schumer told Drew Barrymore she pitched having Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appearing during the show via satellite or in a pre-taped segment. “I actually pitched; I wanted to find a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars,” Schumer said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars.”

Sean Penn said he would publicly “smelt” his Oscars if the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences decided against having Zelenskyy speak during the show. “If the [Academy has] elected not to pursue the leadership in Ukraine, who are taking bullets and bombs for us, along with the Ukrainian children that they are trying to protect, then I think every single one of those people and every bit of that decision will have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history,” Penn told CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Penn was in Ukraine when Russia began its invasion as he was working on a documentary for Vice Studios. He suggested a massive walk-out during the show if the Academy never even tried to get a representative from Ukraine to speak during the show.

“I pray that’s not what’s happened,” Penn told Acosta. “I pray there have not been arrogant people, who consider themselves representatives of the greater good in my industry, that have [decided against checking] with leadership in Ukraine. So I’m just going to hope that that’s not what’s happened. I hope [every attendee] walks out if it is.”