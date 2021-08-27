John Stamos Undergoes Surgery, Reveals Hospital Photos

✖

Full House alum John Stamos is on the road to recovery after he recently underwent surgery. The actor, 58, revealed in a Thursday, Aug. 28 Instagram post from his hospital bed that he was recovering from home after undergoing trigger finger surgery. The post included two hospital room images showing Stamos in a hospital gown and mask and a second showing his bandaged hand. The actor captioned the post, "D– you [Trigger Finger]," adding that the surgery was "easypeasy" and he was "[All good]" and "[Home Happy]."

Also known as stenosing tenosynovitis, trigger finger is a condition in which a finger gets stuck in a bent position as a result of inflammation of the tendons that flex your fingers, according to Healthline. The condition can lead finger tenderness and pain and can limit finger movement, making it difficult to straighten and bend fingers and perform day-to-day tasks. In some cases, doctors may recommend trigger finger surgery, as was apparently the case for Stamos. The surgery "is done to increase the space for your flexor tendon to move."

As Stamos provided the Thursday health update, fans were eager to send messages of support and well wishes for a speedy recovery. Taking to the comments section of the post, one person wrote, "best wishes for quick healing," with a second fan adding, "good luck and speedy recovery." A third person commented, "Oh no! Hope you recover fast!!" with another writing, "I hope you will get well soon."

Thankfully for Stamos, Healthline notes the recovery period from trigger finger surgery is relatively short, and most people are able to move the affected finger on the day of the surgery. Although the affected hand needs to be bandaged for several days and soreness is expected, most people are able to return to normal activities, such as driving, within five days of surgery. More intensive activities, such as sports, should be avoided for two or three weeks.

At this time, Stamos has not provided an update on his recovery. The actor is of course best known for portraying Uncle Jesse opposite Lori Loughlin's Aunt Becky on the hit ABC sitcom Full House, which ran from 1987 until 1995. Stamos reprised the role for the Netflix sequel Fuller House, which debuted in 2016 and concluded in 2020. The actor most recently starred as Marvyn Korn in the Dinsey+ original series Big Shot.