'Big Shot' Trailer: John Stamos Plays a Gruff Coach Disney+'s Basketball Dramedy

Disney+ just released the first official trailer of John Stamos' new show. Big Shot is set to start streaming on April 16, and Stamos plays a coach named Marvyn Korn who takes a job at an elite private high school after being ousted from the NCAA. The first season of the series will be 10 episodes long and will also star Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux and a group of young actors including Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wampler.

"He soon learns that teenage girls are more than just X’s and O’s; they require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos)," the synopsis states per IndieWire. "By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.” Big Shot is created and executive produced by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey Brad Garrett.

When talking about Big Shot, Stamos admitted he wasn't a big sports fan growing up. “I’ve never been much of a sports guy," he revealed. The role for Stamos is different as Marvyn Korn isn't a charming individual. "I dug into that because I felt I could go a little further than other actors,” he said. “I was looking for this show. I was looking for a way to play an adult character [who] had layers, that wasn’t light and fluffy.”

Big Shot was announced in December during Disney Investor Day. Disney+ gave a series order in October 2019, and filming began in November of that year. Production was suspended in March of 2020 but resumed later that year and into this year.

"John is absolutely perfect for this role, and we are thrilled that he’ll bring his incredible talent and heart to this project," said Agnes Chu, SVP Content at Disney+, per Deadline. "Disney has long been known for our aspirational sports stories, and we are so proud to be working with David and Dean on a relatable series that both inspires and entertains. It’s a great fit for Disney+." Stamos is known for his work in General Hospital, Full House, ER, Fuller House and Scream Queens.