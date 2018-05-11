John Stamos’ Son Billy Meets ‘Full House’ Family in New Snapshot

John Stamos‘ son is already part of the family!

The actor recently introduced his infant son, Billy, to a few of his Full House co-stars, sharing a sweet photo of the newborn meeting Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin.

All three actors smile adoringly at baby Billy in the shot, with the infant decked out in a Jesse and the Rippers onesie in a nod to his dad’s Full House character’s band.

“The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins,” Stamos captioned the moment, adding the hashtag #BillyandtheRippers.

Saget shared the same photo on Instagram, writing, “~ So much love John. Most beautiful boy and Mommy & Daddy ever. So proud to be a new Uncle/Tin Man, my brother.”

Loughlin had previously shared how excited she was to meet Billy in an Instagram video with her daughters and friends.

“Hey, hey. Mr. Stamos,” Loughlin said in the clip. “We all want to come and meet Billy, but see you’re home with a newborn baby and I’m hanging out with the cool crowd.”

Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed Billy on April 10, naming the newborn after Stamos’ late father.

He and McHugh introduced their son with a photo of Billy lying on Stamos’ chest.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,” the Fuller House star wrote. “Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore#Overjoyed.”

“I cry a lot,” Stamos told People of becoming a dad. “It’s more beautiful than anyone told me it would be. I’ve been waiting a long time.”

When asked who his son looked like, the actor wasn’t sure.

“He’s got my wife’s legs, which is good,” he said. “I think he’s got some good hair going. But they say it’s going to fall out and come back. I don’t know… “

Stamos also discussed fatherhood during an appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest discussing his son and his father.

“I hope I live up to what my dad did. You know how you get to a point where you go, ‘My dad’s just a man?’ I never got to that point,” the 54-year-old explained. “He was always bigger than life to me so I’m happy to honor him with our little Billy. I’m starting to cry right now, Ryan, I’m so emotional.”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com