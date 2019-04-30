John Singleton, ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ and ‘Boyz n the Hood’ Director, Dead at 51

Director John Singleton, who helmed films such as 2 Fast 2 Furious and Boyz n the Hood, has died at the age of 51.

According to Deadline, a family spokesperson confirmed that Singleton “passed away peacefully at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, surrounded by his family and friends.”

On April 20, it was reported that Singleton had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

“According to our sources, the legendary John Singleton is in the hospital after suffering a stroke,” a report from B. Scott’s blog read. “His condition is unknown at this time, but we’re sending prayers his way. We’ll keep you updated with any significant developments.”

News of Singleton’s condition seemed to get out after celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Omar Epps posted messages of support and encouragement on their social media accounts.

Some time later, Singleton’s family spoke with news outlets and revealed that he did in fact suffer stroke, but clarified that he was getting better.

“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care,” the statement read. “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

On April 25 — five days after his stroke was first reported — it was claimed that Singleton had fallen into a coma.

The director’s mother, Sheila Ward, filed legal paperwork to request that she be made conservator of the director and his estate. Singleton’s daughter Cleopatra Singleton, filed court documents in response to state that her grandmother’s claims about the director’s state were “misrepresenting” the truth, and that he was actually “not in a coma.”

“My father is breathing on his own. He is only medically sedated to keep his blood pressure low and allow the vessels in his brain to heal,” Cleopatra wrote in the legalk documents. “My father responds to stimuli and has even smiled on many occasions.”

She stated that Singleton’s condition was “progressing every day” and that it was possible he could be moved out of the ICU within the week.

On the morning of April 29, reports began to emerge that Singleton had passed away, but representatives for the fimmaker refuted the claims.

Journalist Michael Blackmon took to Twitter to state that he had received “an email from John Singleton’s publicist about that one report saying he died early Monday morning.”

According to Blackmon, the publicist stated, “John is still in life support. That reporting is inaccurate.”

Sadly, Singleton passed away some time later after his family announced they were making the difficult choice to take him off of life support. He is survived by his parents and seven children, according to the family statement published by The Wrap.

