John Saxon's fans are remembering the actor, who died on Saturday at age 83. Saxon had an incredibly diverse career, stretching back to the 1950s. He is best known for his role opposite Bruce Lee in Enter the Dragon and starring in three A Nightmare on Elm Street films.

Saxon died after a battle with pneumonia, his wife Gloria Mitchell told The Hollywood Reporter. He lived in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and is also survived by sins Antonio and Lance; grandson Mitchell; great-grandson John; and sister Dolores. Saxon married Gloria, his third wife, in 2008.

The actor was born in Brooklyn, New York, and signed his first studio contract with Universal in 1954. His first credit came in 1955's Running Wild. His other films during the 1950s and '60s included The Reluctant Debutante, Rock, Pretty Baby, Summer Love, Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation, Portrait in Black, The Unforgiven, The Cardinal and The Appaloosa. The 1958 film This Happy Feeling earned Saxon a Golden Globe for Most Promising Male Newcomer. Following years of supporting parts, he was cast as martial artist Roper in 1973's Enter the Dragon, a film that made him popular in action movies throughout the 1970s.