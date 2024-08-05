John Mayer Suffers Unfortunate Injury

An injured finger won't prevent John Mayer from playing guitar! In an Aug. 1 Instagram post, the musician, 46, revealed that his left index finger, which he dubbed the "team captain" of his guitar-playing fingers, is "out of commission" after he injured it in a truck door just before Dead & Company's final performances at their Sphere residency in Las Vegas.

"Last Thursday I injured my left index finger (truck door), and the first thing that went through my mind was 'I really need that finger in a week.' I need all my fingers, but the left index is the team captain of my fretting hand," Mayer told fans.

Although Mayer assured his followers that his finger "will heal just fine," he said the injured appendage "will be out of commission for a while. In the meantime, I have spent every day practicing guitar using the other three fingers and I think I have it sounding pretty good!"

He added, "I've always felt like every part of me belongs to these shows, and it's my responsibility to return to the stage each night without screwing up the equipment, and I'm sorry for the misadventure here. The power of the music and the love for these shows will prevail! See ya tonight."

Mayer's injury drew him plenty of support. Replying to the post, longtime friend Andy Cohen wrote, "See you this weekend. Gonna be GREAT." Musician May Erlewine commented, "I'm sorry! I hope you heal quickly and without consequence maybe some new shapes to inspire new songs are the gift." Singer-songwriter Sam Hagar, aka Red Rocker, added, "oh my goodness, jon I would be stressed out if something happened to my vocal cords. But I must admit you could probably play better than most with only three fingers! What a trooper."

Mayer hasn't shared an update on his injury at this time. The injury comes as Grateful Dead cover band Dead & Company nears the conclusion of their residency at the Las Vegas Sphere. The band's immersive Dead Forever show has six schedules shows left on the roster and is set to conclude on Aug. 10. The group performs a unique setlist every night of the residency. Posting about the show in late July, Mayer wrote, "your friends who have been telling you to go see this show aren't lying. It's unlike anything else. And there are only six shows left... Deadhead or not, you're gonna love it."