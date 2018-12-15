John Mayer Reportedly ‘Very Into’ Kourtney Kardashian Following Flirtatious Meeting

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly made a big impression on singer John Mayer.

The musician was allegedly seen chatting with the eldest Kardashian sister at GQ’s Men of the Year party Thursday.

Sources told Us Weekly that Mayer “seemed very into her.” He was reportedly telling the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that running into each other at the event was “sweet serendipity” and that they should “meet up again soon.”

Another source told the publication that the Grammy-winning performer is very interested in Kardashian, but that she does not feel the same way about the singer. A source told the outlet that Mayer isn’t Kardashian’s type “at all.”

Mayer has been previously romantically linked to celebrities like Katy Perry and Taylor Swift in the past.

The mother of three has been keeping a low profile in her love life since she was romantically linked with Grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat. The pair were spotted several times in late summer, just a few weeks after Kardashian broke off her relationship with model Younes Bendjima.

Kardashian and Bendjima first began dating in 2016 during Paris Fashion Week, there were rumors at the time of their breakup in August that Bendjima had cheated, and that had led to the end of the relationship.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently made headlines when her journey to freezing her eggs became a story on a recent episode of the reality series.

“I’ve been so up-and-down emotional ’cause I’ve been doing the shots for the egg freezing,” Kardashian said in a clip ahead of the episode. “I feel like I want to jump out of my skin, like I’m so crazy like I just, I can’t take it.”

Despite the stressful fertility drugs to maximize her egg production ahead of the procedure, Kardashian was able to successfully produce quite a few eggs to store for future use should she decide to have another child.

During the episode, Kardashian revealed she doesn’t necessarily want more kids, as she always shares 8-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 3-year-old Reign with ex Scot Disick, but just wants to have the option should she want to in the future.

“I hope that going through this is worth it because I really don’t want to put my body through this again. The emotions of it all are just a lot,” Kardashian told cameras in the clip.

The next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air sometime in 2019 on E!