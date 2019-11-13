John Legend Named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive

Today marks the occasion PEOPLE readers wait for all year — the year’s Sexiest Man Alive has officially been announced, and the winner is none other than John Legend. “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” the EGOT winner said about the honor. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

John Legend Is PEOPLE’s #SexiestManAlive 2019: ‘I’m Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time’ https://t.co/qBIpYSozLf pic.twitter.com/gByepXc7dN — People (@people) November 13, 2019

Legend gave readers a little insight into his upbringing in his exciting PEOPLE feature, including the fact that his mother, Phyllis was his “first and biggest fan.”

“Whenever we had opportunities to sing in church or in school, my mom would suggest that I do it,” he told the publication. “She always encouraged me.”

The Voice coach’s father, Ronald, was also very supportive of his ambitions. Ronald also taught his son some valuable life lessons that he still carries with him today.

“My father taught me about character. He taught us by example. He always conducted himself with such grace and dignity,” Legend recounted. “My parents always taught me that if you’re going to succeed in life, part of success is having humility. It’s a good way to live life, treating other people the way you want to be treated.”

While the Sexiest Man Alive was excited (and “a little scared”) about the honor, no one was more excited about the news than Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen. Teigen originally wrote on Twitter, hours before the news was unveiled, “I have big news and it’s killing me I can’t say it and it’s not a baby.” She then posted a photo of Legend’s PEOPLE cover and wrote, “my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!”

Unsurprisingly, Teigen kept up the fun on Twitter by showcasing her children’s “reactions” to their dad’s honor. And it goes without saying, but Luna and Miles weren’t exactly over-the-moon about the whole thing. The Cravings author posted a video of her kids in which Miles can be seen tearing up while Luna’s busy watching a movie. When the mom-of-two asked her daughter whether she was excited for her dad, Luna nodded but couldn’t help telling her mom that her real focus was on the movie.

Well, at the very least, Legend can count on his wife, and his many fans, to be excited over this fun (and sexy) opportunity.