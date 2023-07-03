John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's $23.9M Beverly Hills Home — See Photos
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen reside in a luxurious $23.9M Beverly Hills home, and now fans can [...]
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a high-profile Hollywood couple, and now fans can take a peek inside the lavish $23.9M Beverly Hills home they once owned. The pair married back in 2013 and share four children together: Luna, born April 2016; Miles, born May 2018; Esti Maxine, born January 2023; and Wren Alexander Stephens, born June 2023 via surrogate. The couple also previously opened up about losing a child, baby Jack, in 2020.
The Legend-Teigan family currently resindes in West Hollywood, but previously lived in a gorgeous Berverly Hills estate. The property features plenty of floor space, a beautiful outside area, and a relaxing pool. Additionally, it also features has seven bedrooms and eight baths. There is a gym, as well, and a home theater room. Scroll down to see some photos of the gorgeous home — as shared by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com — and to read more about it!
Living Room
Teigen and Legend's home is 8,520 square feet, and was built in 1966. It features 33-foot ceilings and a curving stairwell that leads to a second-floor catwalk.
Kitchen
The home's kitchen offers a lot of space, and is great for a home cook like Teigen, who is also an accomplished cookbook author.
Bedroom
The primary bedroom has a fireplace made of brass, concrete and clay, as well as a balcony, and duel dressing room and walk-in closets. All seven bedrooms are ensuite and have balconies.
Gym
The home gym contains a number of pieces of workout equipment, and enough space for couples to get in a joint workout session.
Theater
The home theater looks very comfy, and seems like the perfect spot for a family movie night.
Music/Awards Room
In one space of the home, fans can get a look and Legend's piano, and the couple's awards wall, which features a number of Grammys, a couple Emmys, and an Oscar, among others.
Pool
Outside, the property features a heated saltwater pool, as well as a jacuzzi. It also boasts a chef's grill and wood-fired oven.
Exterior - Backyard
At this time, there is no word on whether or not anyone has expressed interest in the home, but with the views it offers, it surely won't be long before it's sold.