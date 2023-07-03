John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's $23.9M Beverly Hills Home — See Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a high-profile Hollywood couple, and now fans can take a peek inside the lavish $23.9M Beverly Hills home they once owned. The pair married back in 2013 and share four children together: Luna, born April 2016; Miles, born May 2018; Esti Maxine, born January 2023; and Wren Alexander Stephens, born June 2023 via surrogate. The couple also previously opened up about losing a child, baby Jack, in 2020.

The Legend-Teigan family currently resindes in West Hollywood, but previously lived in a gorgeous Berverly Hills estate. The property features plenty of floor space, a beautiful outside area, and a relaxing pool. Additionally, it also features has seven bedrooms and eight baths. There is a gym, as well, and a home theater room. Scroll down to see some photos of the gorgeous home — as shared by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com — and to read more about it!