John Legend Calls Roseanne Barr a ‘Racist Idiot’

John Legend‘s response to Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet the subsequent cancellation of her show may sting the most out of all the strongly-worded critiques from big names in Hollywood.

As Legend, 39, wife Chrissy Teigen, 32 and their daughter, Luna, 2, were climbing into a black SUV Wednesday, Legend called Barr a “racist idiot” for her Tuesday tweet comparing former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

“Roseanne’s a racist idiot,” Legend said to a TMZ reporter, before slamming the door to his vehicle.

Watch Legend’s response in the video above. Legend and Teigen’s newborn son Miles was not with the family at the time.

Aside from Legend, many other big names have called out Barr for her tweet that caused the entire cast and crew of Roseanne to lose their jobs, including stars Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson and Emma Rose Kenney. Consulting producer Wanda Sykes announced she was leaving the show before ABC canceled the series, and executive producer Tom Werner said he hopes Barr “seeks the help she so clearly needs.”

Barr’s ex-husband and former co-star on the first four seasons of the original Roseanne series, Tom Arnold, also praised ABC for making the “tough” but “right” decision.

Barr’s on-screen husband, John Goodman, broke his silence on the matter Wednesday, telling reporters in footage obtained by Entertainment Tonight that he’s not keeping up with the Roseanne news.

Shown leaving a restaurant in a T-shirt and shorts, Goodman told a cameraman that “everything’s fine” with him personally and told fans not to expect him to say much about the controversy.

“It’s not that I disrespect you guys, it’s just, I would rather say nothing than to cause more trouble,” Goodman said.

Celebrities outside of the Roseanne realm have also come down hard on the 65-year-old, like Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Carrey, Ellen Pompeo, Rita Moreno and Ariel Winter.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel offered words of support for Barr, asking on Twitter for compassion for the actress, saying she is “obviously not well.”

“What [Roseanne Barr] said is indefensible, but angrily attacking a woman who is obviously not well does no good for anyone,” Kimmel tweeted Wednesday. “Please take a breath and remember that mental health issues are real. The Roseanne I know could probably use some compassion and help right now.”

Barr’s Roseanne revival came to a screeching halt even after it had been renewed for a second season when it was canceled Tuesday after Barr suggested Jarrett is the product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

Barr has both apologized for her tweet and defended herself online in the hours since her firing.