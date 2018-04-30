John Cena to Star in Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s New Production

John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are back together again. Only this time instead of a wrestling ring, it will be for a movie project.

Johnson announced via his Instagram on Monday that Cena will star in the upcoming Universal Pictures film The Janson Directive, with Johnson and Dany Garcia serving as executive producers from Seven Bucks Productions.

“Found my star! Congrats to my good bud John Cena on landing the lead role for our movie, THE JANSON DIRECTIVE,” Johnson wrote. “A project that myself, @sevenbucksprod, our production partners and Universal Studios have been developing for years now. Congrats man and I’m excited to go on this journey with you. Thank you for your commitment to the role and remember, as your producer if you screw up, I’m coming to set and droppin’ the People’s Elbow on ya. And you know first hand how devastating my elbow drops can be 😉💪🏾 Congrats my friend and let’s go make a good one.”

Variety reported that the action-thriller film was originally supposed to star Johnson, but plans had to be changed due to the actor’s busy schedule.

The film will be an adaptation of the 2002 action novel written by Robert Ludlum, author of the Jason Bourne series.

According to Variety, “the novel follows a former consular ops agent who, after leaving covert operations due to the high number of sanctioned serial killings, goes into business as private security consultant. Teamed with a sharpshooter, Janson only takes assignments that he believes will lead to helping those in need.”

While his acting career has taken a more comedic turn in recent years with roles in Blockers, Sisters and Trainwreck, the former WWE Champion is no stranger to action roles. Some of his previous films include the WWE Films projects The Marine and 12 Rounds, the 2017 military thriller The Wall and the upcoming Transformers film Bumblebee.