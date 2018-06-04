John Cena Answers Once and for All Whether He Wants Kids

During his years of appearing on the reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas, John Cena made one thing clear — he did not want children. Now, it seems the wrestler has changed his tune.

Cena spoke to reporters outside Mastros Steakhouse in Beverly Hills on Sunday night, and after discussing how often he talks to Nikki Bella, he allowed the reporter to ask him “a question of merit.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Asked about a marriage with Bella, Cena responded via The Blast, “It’s something I would like if the situation is right.”

The reporter soldiered on and asked the athlete about his stance on children, with Cena saying, “Of course, I would love to be a dad.”

“That’s an about-face for me, and I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying I don’t want children,” he added. “But I’m a little bit older now, wiser. I would love it, only because I dedicated my life to my work and now I’m realizing that there is life, and life exists and it is beautiful, and I think part of that is being a parent.”

While he didn’t confirm his reported reconciliation with Bella, he did say that the two “talk to each other all the time.”

“We’re best friends,” he added. “She knows exactly how I feel and where I stand.”

Cena previously discussed his turnaround when it comes to kids on the Today show, telling hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb that he is now open to procreation.

The Blockers star noted that while he had been “selfish” in the past, Bella’s entry into his life changed all of that.

“If you look at me five years ago — stubborn, selfish, self-focused — life had always been about me,” he said. “And then slowly over time, this woman waltzes in and just steals my heart. And whether I want to realize it or now, she becomes my number one.”

“I’m willing to go back on all these things that I say, and a lot of them I would hang on to just of stubbornness,” Cena continued. “It took a very strong look in the mirror for me to be like, ‘Why?’ This person is my number one and it’s something that’s very valuable to her, and of course, we can do this and I think it would be wonderful.”

“All of that switched because I love her,” he added.

Cena concluded, “For anyone out there speculating on what’s going, on, I love her, I wanna be with her, I wanna make her my wife, I wanna be the father of her children.”

Photo Credit: Ga Fullner / Shutterstock.com