John Amos' Daughter Says She Learned of Father's Death by Media Reports

After it was announced that Good Times star John Amos died at 84, his daughter apparently found out with the rest of the world. Amos' son, K.C. Amos, revealed on Oct. 1 that his dad had died in August, with the official cause of death being congestive heart failure. K.C. had even notified the L.A. County Department of Public Health of the death, but not his own sister. Shannon Amos took to Instagram to share a statement about her father after receiving the news for the first time accompanied by a sweet video.

"I am without words…Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on Aug. 21," she wrote. "We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you. This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free."

The Amos siblings have had quite a rift as of late. Last year, K.C. was arrested for threatening to kill his sister a month after she claimed her father had "fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation" from an unnamed caretaker. Amos denied the accusations but claimed he was the victim of "elderly abuse" at the hands of his daughter. K.C. then took to social media to share a video of the actor saying he felt Shannon had "taken advantage" of him and she is "the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to."

Regardless, it seems like the rest of the Amos family, along with Shannon, only just found out about his passing. Why they weren't notified when it happened is unclear, especially since his body was cremated only nine days after his passing. Whatever the reason and whatever relationship Shannon had with her father, she still very clearly misses him and cares for him. One can only hope that the Amos family is able to properly grieve John Amos' passing and get through the hurdles that are family tension. At the very least, it seems like Shannon is taking comfort in the fact that her father is no longer in pain.