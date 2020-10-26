Joe Manganiello Is Unrecognizable in Photos of Wife Sofia Vergara's Mini 'Modern Family' Reunion

✖

Sofia Vergara joined a Modern Family reunion Saturday, but the reason was everyone talking about the photos from the event was her husband, Joe Manganiello. The Magic Mike XXL star looked almost unrecognizable. Not only was the towering actor wearing a face mask, but he also had a completely new hairstyle that added about an inch to his height.

Manganiello, 43, was seen wearing a bleach-blond mohawk, which none of Vergara's followers saw before. Manganiello did not even show off the new hairdo on his own Instagram page. "Didn't recognize the guy on the left," one Instagram fan wrote. "Who's the blond guy on the left?" another person asked. "What happened to Joe??" another fan wondered, adding three shocked emojis.

The reason for the friendly gathering on Saturday was Jesse Tyler Ferguson's 45th birthday. The actor, who played Mitchell on Modern Family, joined Vergara with co-stars Julie Bowen and Sarah Hyland. "Celebrating my 45th with some of my favorite people. [Bowen] knit Beckett a hat that I’m going to wear until he can fit into it and [Vergara] gave me a beautiful gold candle that has a very unique shape," Ferguson wrote, adding an eggplant emoji. Ferguson shared more photos from the night, including a picture of Manganiello without a mask on, proving he at least kept his greying goatee.

Manganiello and Vergara, 48, tied the knot in 2015. After five years together, Manganiello told PEOPLE his instincts "were right," adding that the two are perfect together. "I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me," the actor told the magazine. "And we're both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it."

During the quarantine, Manganiello said he showed Vergara Mad Men for the first time. He also realized she never saw The Sopranos, so they had to binge that show as well. "Then she had never seen The Sopranos and I was like, ‘That's the greatest show that's ever been made that kicked off all of the great cable shows. It paved the way. You have to see these,'" Manganiello recalled. "So I watched The Sopranos again. She thought it was brilliant."

Manganiello's next movie is Archenemy, which will be released in December. He is also rumored to be playing the DC Comics villain Deathstroke in Zach Snyder's Justice League miniseries for HBO Max after having a cameo as the character in the 2017 Justice League movie. As for Vergara, she finished up playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family earlier this year. She also served as a judge on America's Got Talent this past summer.