Joe Jonas Felt 'Destroyed' After Losing This Key Marvel Role

Joe Jonas almost entered the Marvel universe as Peter Parker. The Jonas Brothers singer, 33, who is currently making his return to the acting world in the new film Devotion, revealed he auditioned for the leading role in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man which ultimately went to Andrew Garfield.

"In the moment, you're destroyed or you're defeated. But you realize this person was brilliant," Jonas said of not being cast in a new episode of the Just for Variety podcast. "I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one."

"But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks. And the director used to be a music video director, so I was like, 'I got an in here,'" he added. "But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself." Asked if he ever got to suit up as the friendly neighborhood superhero during the auditioning process, the Camp Rock alum joked, "No, but I'm sure I had one that I would try on occasionally back in the day."

Jonas also revealed that his wife Sophie Turner, who starred in X-Men and Game of Thrones, helped direct his audition tape for Devotion, which is airing now in theaters. "It's been a minute since obviously I've done any acting. The pandemic really gave me plenty of time. Touring wasn't really an option, so I was like, well, what am I going to do with myself here?" said Jonas. "I obviously love acting and it's something I've always wanted to get back into. And it was just like any other audition process. Put myself on tape and called back on tape, met the director J.D. [Dillard], we spoke about the project and it went from there."

He added, "When you have a wife like Sophie Turner, who is a phenomenal actress, the one filming you and directing you through it, you got to bring your A-game. She's my toughest critic. Yes, I'm going to be a little nervous [but she's] super helpful and I feel like what a great acting coach to walk me through this. And I do have her to thank."