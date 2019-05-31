Joe Jonas Bachelor Party Photo Comes Out, and Yachts Are Involved

Married men get bachelor parties too, right? Even though Joe Jonas is technically already married to Sophie Turner, the pop star is reportedly still enjoying a bachelor party.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 29-year-old is “having a bachelor party in Ibiza to celebrate his upcoming second wedding to Sophie Turner.”

The couple officially said “I do” in front of a small group of friends in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

“Although the couple tied the knot in May in Vegas, they will be having a more formal wedding in June in France,” the source said. “Joe wanted to celebrate with his friends and family and is doing so on a yacht.”

Danielle Jonas’ brother, Mike Deleasa, (Kevin Jonas’ brother-in-law) shared a few snaps of the celebration on Instagram Thursday.

“Submission for Trip Advisor…” he captioned a series of photos featuring himself and DNCE member Cole Whittle on a yacht, as reported first by Us Weekly. “The Olive Garden is a must.”

Deleasa, 30, also shared a shot of Kevin Jonas staring out at the water while relaxing on the boat.

Designer Richard Chai also shared photos of Deleasa and Whittle, 37, standing on the edge of a building, along with “#Ibiza” on his own Instagram Story.

Kevin mentioned during an interview with Capital FM on Wednesday that the siblings were not feeling so great after their trip. “You should have seen us yesterday,” the 31-year-old joked.

Joe, 29, and Turner, 23, still plan on exchanging vows again in France after their small Vegas wedding. “Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party,” a source told Us Weekly. “The décor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.”

Joe told James Corden in March that there will be plenty of activities on their wedding day. “We’re going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding and a flag football game,” he said. “So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I’ll be very proud.”

Turner teased the wedding date during an appearance last week on The Graham Norton Show. When the host suggested July 15th, the Game of Thrones actress replied, “That was a pretty good guess.”