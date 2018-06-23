Jermaine Jackson Says Family Patriarch Joe Is Dying, Banned Visits From His Children

Jermaine Jackson said his father, Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson, is dying and that his children have been barred from seeing him.

“He’s very very frail, he doesn’t have long. The family needs to be by his bedside — that’s our only intention in his final days,” Jermaine, a former member of the Jackson 5, told The Daily Mail.

Earlier Friday, TMZ confirmed that 89-year-old Jackson was hospitalized with terminal cancer. He is in the final stages of his fight, and doctors say the cancer can no longer be treated. TMZ reported that his family has been “flocking” to see him and wife Katherine Jackson was by his bedside.

According to The Daily Mail‘s sources, Jackson’s current team of “handlers” have barred Katherine, daughter Rebbie and other children from visiting. This led to an emergency Jackson family meeting, where members pleaded with Jackson’s manager, Charles Couplet, to let them see him. Eventually, Coupet agreed to let Katherine, Rebbie, daughter Joh’Vonnie and granddaughter Yashi Brown visit Jackson on Tuesday night.

Katherine and Rebbie reportedly visited Jackson’s Las Vegas home last week, once they learned his health took a turn for the worse.

The Daily Mail also reported that Jackson himself ordered his family members barred from visiting him in Las Vegas. It was even difficult for the other members of the Jackson family to get information on their father’s health.

“No one knew what was going on — we shouldn’t have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this. We have been hurting,” Jermaine told the Mail. “We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick.”

“…Some people around him think they know better…and they don’t,” Jermaine added.

A source close to Janet Jackson told the Mail she was also kept from meeting her father.

“The Jackson family doesn’t have the capacity to deal with this on its own, so certain people are taking charge of the situation,” a source close to Jackson’s team told The Daily Mail. “It’s delicate… and not as black and white as people are making out. The Jacksons are now in dialogue with the people looking after Joe, and they are being kept informed.”

Jackson is the patriarch of the musical Jackson family, and guided the Jackson 5 to pop stardom in the 1970s. His nine children include Janet and the late Michael Jackson.

