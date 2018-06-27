Joe Jackson’s Final Days Will Be Lived in a Hospital

Joe Jackson’s family is assembling by his side for what sources tell TMZ are his final days, which will reportedly most likely be lived out in the hospital.

The news outlet reports that Jackson, who is the 89-year-old father of Janet Jackson, the late Michael Jackson and nine other children, initially planned to spend his final days at home. But as he grows weaker from terminal cancer, he has reportedly been forced to stay in the hospital.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s now a waiting game, and the end could come at any time,” one source told TMZ.

The Jackson family patriarch was hospitalized with cancer that cannot be treated, sources told the outlet last week. Jackson’s wife, Katherine, and some of his children and grandchildren have reportedly visited him.

Jackson had reportedly been sick for months but recently “took a turn for the worse,” according to the Daily Mail.

“He’s very very frail, he doesn’t have long,” Jackson’s son, Jermaine Jackson, told the publication. “The family needs to be by his bedside – that’s our only intention in his final days.”

After a cryptic tweet referencing Jackson’s final days was sent from his Twitter account earlier this week, Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, said that Joe Jackson did not send the tweet. The tweet consisted of a photo of Joe Jackson along with the caption, “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

Paris Jackson retweeted the post but wrote that while it “is a beautiful tweet,” she was upset “to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it.”

this is a beautiful tweet. though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. my grandfather did not tweet this. i’m not sure if he’s ever used this account. https://t.co/KU6jikCD7G — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 25, 2018

“My grandfather did not tweet this. I’m not sure if he’s ever used this account,” Paris Jackson wrote, revealing later in subsequent exchanges with fans that she “flew out” to be with him and confirming that “there’s no possible way for him to have tweeted” as she “was with him.”

Joe Jackson’s family relationships have been strained, as his handlers have reportedly stopped senior members of the family from visiting him. After a Jackson family meeting and multiple requests to Joe Jackson’s manager, family members were granted access to see him last Thursday.

“No one knew what was going on – we shouldn’t have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this,” Jermaine Jackson told the Daily Mail. “We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick.”

“It’s what any family would want, but some people around him think they know better…and they don’t,” he added.

Joe Jackson reportedly gave recorded verbal instructions stating that he did not want his family or any visitors to see him or his medical records.

“If it’s true there was verbal instructions from Joseph, we’d like to know how that instruction was obtained,” one family member said.

Among those prohibited from seeing Joe Jackson were reportedly Janet Jackson and Joh’Vonnie Jackson, his sole child not with Katherine.