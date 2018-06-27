Joe Jackson’s Death Spurs Wave of Twitter Tributes

Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson passed away early Wednesday morning at age 89 in Los Angeles, soon after being admitted to the hospital with terminal cancer, TMZ reports.

After his hospitalization, many of Jackson’s family members, including his children and wife, Katherine, had visited him.

Since the news of his death broke, tributes to Jackson have been pouring in on social media, with many recognizing Jackson’s hand in engineering his children’s legendary music careers.

Say what you want about Joe Jackson, he turned them Black kids from Gary, Indiana into ICONS. — Marin, The Mami Whisperer (@MrMarinKnows) June 27, 2018

Jackson had in the past admitted to physically disciplining his children and was said to have raised them extremely rigidly, something many Twitter users recognized, though several seemed prepared to look past it.

Joe Jackson raised 8 kids in racist ass Indiana & kept his family together & his boys out of the streets, Yeah he was very hard on them but maybe that’s how he was raised too, If it wasn’t for Joe there would be no MJ, Janet or Jackson 5 so put some respect on that man’s name. — Ni’cole (@Nicole_eva28) June 23, 2018

Jackson was the father of 10 children with Katherine, forming sons Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, Michael and Tito into the Jackson 5 in the ’60s. The group went on to achieve huge success, as did the late Michael Jackson and sister Janet Jackson, who are both widely viewed as two of the most legendary artists in pop music.

Joe Jackson really raised some legends man ! He was mean, but he gave us Michael Jackson ! I’m thankful for that 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 RIP — Eunique (@Eunique_ny) June 27, 2018

Many people noted that Jackson had stood by his son Michael during the King of Pop’s 2005 child molestation trial.

Let us take a moment to remember Joe Jackson for standing with his son, Michael Jackson in the darkest time of his life.

Joe Jackson may not have been my favorite person, but I must acknowledge his effort when the times called for it.

Rest in peace, Joseph. pic.twitter.com/PEVc27k8IA — 𝓜𝓻𝓼. 𝓙𝓪𝓬𝓴𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@RideTheBoogie) June 27, 2018

“I can’t helping loving and thanking him for all he did for his son,” another user wrote.

I know we haven’t always said or thought the nicest things about Joe Jackson, but I can’t helping loving and thanking him for all he did for his son. He helped Michael through his darkest time and encouraged/strengthened his musical gifts. All my prayers and love.❤️ pic.twitter.com/YnkZr1qjmf — shamolly | rip joseph🌹❤️ (@dirtydiariana) June 22, 2018

Others simply wished for Jackson to rest in peace.

#RIP Joe Jackson, and thank you for your LEGENDARY bloodline 😭 — Bronzevillian (@Troy2you) June 27, 2018

