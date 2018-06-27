Celebrity

Joe Jackson's Death Spurs Wave of Twitter Tributes

Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson passed away early Wednesday morning at age 89 in Los Angeles,

Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson passed away early Wednesday morning at age 89 in Los Angeles, soon after being admitted to the hospital with terminal cancer, TMZ reports.

After his hospitalization, many of Jackson’s family members, including his children and wife, Katherine, had visited him.

Since the news of his death broke, tributes to Jackson have been pouring in on social media, with many recognizing Jackson’s hand in engineering his children’s legendary music careers.

Jackson had in the past admitted to physically disciplining his children and was said to have raised them extremely rigidly, something many Twitter users recognized, though several seemed prepared to look past it.

Jackson was the father of 10 children with Katherine, forming sons Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, Michael and Tito into the Jackson 5 in the ’60s. The group went on to achieve huge success, as did the late Michael Jackson and sister Janet Jackson, who are both widely viewed as two of the most legendary artists in pop music.

Many people noted that Jackson had stood by his son Michael during the King of Pop’s 2005 child molestation trial.

“I can’t helping loving and thanking him for all he did for his son,” another user wrote.

Others simply wished for Jackson to rest in peace.

