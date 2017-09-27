Jodie Sweetin Attended ‘DWTS’ Amid Relapse Reports

Despite the reports that she has relapsed, Jodie Sweetin made an appearance backstage at Dancing With the Stars to support her friend Keo Motsepe. The Fuller House star took to Instagram on Tuesday to upload a new pic with her professional dancer pal.

“Went to #dwts last night to go cheer on my family, my brother, one of my best friends @keo-motsepe,” Sweetin wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so proud of how hard he works and even though his journey this season was short, I know he’ll be ready to come back for more (and hopefully longer!) again next season. Love you, Keo!! #friendsarefamily #pineapple #teammosweet.”

Sweetin made the appearance on the DWTS set amid the reports that she has reportedly relapsed. The Blast reported earlier this week her ex-husband, Morty Coyle, had “serious concerns” about the 35-year-old actress’ sobriety.

The two were married from 2012-2015. While on the phone with Sweetin, he says he became worried due to the way she sounded.

Coyle says that Sweetin was not stable after her recent break-up with ex-fiance Justin Hodak. He started to “suspect she is resorting to substance use as the means to cope with these traumatic events.”

One of Sweetin’s representatives told multiple outlets that the relapse claims are “completely baseless” and “ridiculous.”

“This is not the first time Mr. Coyle has made ridiculous accusations about Jodie which were utterly untrue,” Sweetin’s rep said.